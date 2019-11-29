Reverend Norman Rager Markle, 81 of Marietta passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 2nd at New Hope United Methodist Church in Marietta. The committal service with military honors will follow at Pine Ridge Memorial Park. Rev. Norman Rager Markle was a family man, retired Methodist Minister, RV traveler, and dog lover. He was born in Hunker, PA to parents Raymond and Ruth Markle. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Williams Markle; children, Lori Markle Morse, James Norman Markle, Susan Nichols Zealy, and Michael Brian Nichols; his grandchildren Justin Chicosky, Rebecca Chicosky, Donovan Markle, Gus Nichols, Ellie Zealy, and Max Nichols; and his doggies Malty, Gracie, and Gizmo. Norman retired as pastor at New Hope United Methodist Church, where he found lots of love and support from his church family there. In his younger years, he served as a fireman in the Air Force, retired from Mannington Flooring in Calhoun, GA and partnered with his wife in their business, Markle Studios and Portrait Cottage. During the last twenty years, he has enjoyed traveling in his RV with his wife and dogs making friends across the country. He never met a stranger. Even in retirement he continued one of his passions visiting the elderly in nursing homes and hospitals. He truly dedicated his life to taking good care of others. As he chose to pass into heaven on Thanksgiving Day, there are many giving thanks that they were able to walk through this life with him. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1st at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his honor to New Hope United Methodist Church, 700 New Hope Rd, Marietta, GA 30067. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511
Service information
2:00PM
700 New Hope Road
Marietta, GA 30067
2:00PM-4:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.