Knoblauch, Margaret (Hoynes)
Margaret (Maggie) Knoblauch of Marietta, GA and Shaker Heights, OH passed away July 15, 2019. She was predeceased by husband George. Mother of Mary Kay Howard (Robert, deceased), Michael (Sarah), Anne Paulus (Timothy, deceased). Sister of Mary Duhigg, Martha Wieland, Denis (deceased).
Grandmother of six, great grandmother of six.
Visitation, Thursday, July 18, Mayes Ward Funeral Home, 180 Church Street, Marietta. Hours 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral, Friday July 19, 10:30AM. St Thomas the Apostle Church 4300 King Springs Rd., Smyrna. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Georgia Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 791, Marietta, GA 30061 or Trinity College, Development Office, 125 Michigan Av, Washington, D.C. 20017.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.