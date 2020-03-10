Dr. L. Douglas March, age 78 of Kennesaw, GA (formerly of Roswell, GA) died March 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Barbara Lee March and daughter Heather Lee Phillips, son in law Matt, 2 grandchildren Colton and Carson, sister in law Sally and many nieces and nephews. Doug was born in Binghamton. NY and moved to GA in 1979. He graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in marketing. He later received his Doctor of Chiropractic from Life University. Doug humbly worked for 38 years as a clinic doctor and Clinic Director for many years. Most recently he served as a doctor in the student clinic. Doug had a generous spirit and unique personality. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Doug loved sports car racing and raced Formula V cars and SSCA for many years. He raced mostly out of Watkins Glen NY. Sebring, FL and Lime Rock, CT were other cities and racetracks he traveled to during his racing career. He was an avid golfer, loved gardening, fishing with his grandchildren and spending time with his family. The family will receive friend's Wednesday, 3/11, from 6-9 p.m. for a visitation and Thursday, 3/12, from 10-1 for a celebration of his life both at Southern Cremations. It is located at 1861 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta, GA 30064. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org) or the German Shepherd Dog Rescue of GA (gashepherd.org).
Service information
6:00PM-9:00PM
1861 Dallas Hwy
Marietta, GA 30064
10:00AM-11:00AM
1861 Dallas Hwy
Marietta, GA 30064
11:00AM-12:00PM
1861 Dallas Hwy
Marietta, GA 30064
12:00PM-1:00PM
1861 Dallas Hwy
Marietta, GA 30064
(1) entry
Jerry & I are both so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Your PA friends. Love to all.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.