William R. Manley, 86, of Marietta died August 24th, 2019. The family will hold visitation Friday, August 30th from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Medford-Peden Funeral Home. A Funeral Service is planned for 10:00am Saturday, August 31st in the Medford -Peden Chapel, followed by Burial at Kennesaw Memorial Park .
