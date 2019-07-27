Stephen Whitehurst Mangum, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2019 at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Steve was born and raised in Eden, North Carolina. At Eden's JM Morehead High School, he was in school government, a football quarterback, and a member of the golf team. Golf is a sport that Steve enjoyed throughout his life, with many golf outings with dear life-long friends and with his dad in Highlands, North Carolina. Steve graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in accounting and was an enthusiastic UNC fan. He spent his career in computer project management. He lived his adult life in Marietta, Georgia where he was married to Elizabeth (Beth) Martin and they raised their family. Steve loved his family and was extremely proud of his three children. His friends remember him as kind and generous. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Carlyle T. "Mike" Mangum, Jr; his mother, Shirley D. Mangum; and his sister Marsha Mangum Gunnell. He is survived by his daughter Jordan E. Mangum; his sons Alexander T. Mangum and John S. "Jack" Mangum; his sister Dr. Michele Mangum and brothers Geoffrey C. Mangum and Michael S. Mangum. Services will be held in North Carolina at a date to be announced in late August. Please share your thoughts about Steve and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.