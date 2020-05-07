Jan Maerz, 68, of Mableton, was granted her angel wings on May 3, 2020 and will be joining her beloved Jesse and Hoss in Heaven.Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Jan had touched in so many ways throughout her very memorable life. Jan's life would seem too short for many, but those who were touched by her understand the difference and joy she gave others far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her gentle smile, energetic laugh, and love of dogs brought so much joy to our family and her friends and will be missed greatly. Jan is survived by her brothers, John and George Wegel; nephews Glen, Jeffrey, and Nicholas; niece Kelly; and leaves behind many good friends such as Linda and many others at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Eastern Airlines, Worldspan, and Travelport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society (404-875-5331) or the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Atlanta (404-814-0052) in honor of Jan Maerz. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle in Smyrna at a date TBD in June.
