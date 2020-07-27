Joseph Thomas Maddox, age 75, of Acworth, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1945 in Griffin, GA to his late parents; William J. and Mildred Louise Abernathy Maddox. Joe graduated from Kennesaw State University with an undergraduate in Finance and his Masters of Business Administration. Joe retired from Lockheed after 47 years. He was a member of Burnt Hickory Baptist Church. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol and his sons; Todd of West Chester, PA, Randy and his wife Julia of Marietta, GA, grandchildren; Addy, Avery and, Ava; special cousins Jimmy and his Wife Stephanie Proctor of Forsyth, GA. A Private family Funeral Service for Joe will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for a visitation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. If attending the visitation or service, the staff of Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home requires that a face mask be worn. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Paulding County Sheriff's office, Attn: Lieutenant Tracy Parker at 180 Constitution Blvd, Dallas, GA 30132 in loving memory of Joe Maddox. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website.
