Robert "Bob" J. Maczuga Sr., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Bob was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and recently moved to Chattanooga, TN after living in Cartersville, Woodstock & Marietta GA for many years. Bob was a proud retired printing company owner who attended the Air Force Academy. Bob enjoyed home-improvement projects, all things technology, gardening with his wife and in the past, boating & camping with family & friends. Survivors include his wife, Carole Maczuga; son, Robert J. Maczuga, Jr.; daughter, Maryann (Derek) Stewart; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole & great-grandson, Jensen. Per his wishes, Bob was cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the HealthWell Foundation at www.healthwellfoundation.org. A service of remembrance will be planned at a later date.

