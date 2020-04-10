Marilyn Macurak, Margaret (Pegher) Marilyn Margaret (Pegher) Macurak, 79, of Marietta, GA died April 06, 2020. Service will be held on April 11, 2020 at Liberty Hill Cemetery private family only. Arrangements by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Macurak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.