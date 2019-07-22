Mackey III, John Thomas (88), of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on July 19 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Charlotte, NC, he resided in Marietta most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas, Jr. and Alice Bowen Mackey of Camden, South Carolina and his loving second wife Helen Garner Mackey. John was a devoted and loving family man. He was a graduate of O'Keefe High School (class of 1949) and the University of South Carolina (class of 1954) -- enjoying membership in Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. After Graduation from USC, he served in the Air Force for 2 years entering as a 2nd Lieutenant and honorably discharged as a 1st. Lt. He continued in the Air Force Reserves until 1963 achieving the rank of captain. In 1955 he married his first wife Marion McHugh Mackey and had 3 boys. His career was based at Lockheed Georgia where he was an Electrical Engineer until his retirement. John was a charter member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, serving in every possible oversight capacity and spent many hours maintaining the church's building. A lifelong passion was the Boy Scouts of America, where he served as Scout Master in troop 772 and later troop 741 -- in later years he moved up to the district council level and sat on the Eagle Scout review board for many years. With his wife Helen he was a devoted patron of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. John was always ready to lend a hand to family, friends and the less fortunate in our community. He is survived by 4 sons; Danny (Christine) Mackey, Canton, GA; Brian Mackey, Kennesaw, GA; Scott (Kimberly) Mackey, Garland, TX; Eric Bowles (Eric Dickerson), Marietta, GA; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and others close to the family Tambra Mackey; Debbie Mackey; Stanteria "TeTe" Jones. The family will receive friends at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM and Wednesday from 10 to 11 at John Knox Presbyterian Church followed by funeral services at the church with the Rev. Fritz Bogar. Interment will be at Kennesaw Memorial Gardens in Marietta. Memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Symphony Orchestra or John Knox Presbyterian Church.
