Barbara MacCulley, 59, passed away on March 30, 2020 at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. As always, she fought the good fight and did it her way, the only way. She left this life for a better place in a way that was peaceful, dignified, and in the presence of her family. A long-time resident of Marietta, she was the wife of David MacCulley. They shared 36 years of marriage. Their love for each other was unconditional and unapologetic. Born on August 26, 1960, Barbara was the daughter of Robert and Lorriane Gies of Mundelein, Illinois. She was one of six children and graduated from Mundelein High School, class of 1978. She relocated to West Palm Beach, Florida where she met the love of her life, David B. MacCulley of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The two became one on February 7, 1984 at a private ceremony in Beech Mountain, North Carolina. They were soon blessed with two beautiful daughters and moved to their forever home in Marietta in 1990. Later in life, her blessings increased by three, and they affectionately called her "Gaga." She cherished her three grandchildren. The role of grandmother was arguably her best one yet. She was actively involved in their lives up until the last days of hers. Barbara is survived by her husband, David MacCulley; her children, Lindsay (Marty) Amschler and Ashley (David) MacCulley; her grandchildren, Charlotte, Samantha, and Marty Amschler; and her precious granddog, Jackson. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Robert and Lorraine Gies; her brother, Thomas Gies; and her adored parents-in-law, David and Jacqueline MacCulley. She leaves behind her brother, Robert Gies; her sisters, Georgette Gies, Susan (Craig) Chasteen, and Diana (Denny) Fisher; her brothers-in-law, Michael (Pam) MacCulley and Chris MacCulley; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was cremated in the care of Mayes Ward Dobbins of Marietta and rests in peace at home with her husband. A memorial service and celebration of Barbara's life will be held later this summer in Marietta. The family has chosen to postpone services as a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis facing our world and community. The date will be determined after Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted and loved ones may gather safely to remember, celebrate, and honor Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer in memory of Barbara MacCulley. https://curechildhoodcancer.org/donate/
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara MacCulley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
