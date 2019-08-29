Bobbie McCoy Lytle, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Marietta, GA on August 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Bobbie was born in Douglassville, TX in 1935 to the late Curtis Weaver and Cora Mae (Thompson) McCoy. She was a 1954 graduate of Atlanta High School in Atlanta, TX. Bobbie retired from The Walker School in Marietta, GA, as Secretary to the Headmaster. She was loved and adored by students, parents and faculty. Bobbie was a genuine, loving soul who adored spending time with her family and friends, reading, cooking, history, and all things Texas. Bobbie is survived by her daughters, Lynn Seibert (Steve) of The Colony, TX, Terri Seward of Woodstock, GA, and Donna Lytle of Memphis, TN; her grandchildren, Katie Bryant (Keith), Kellie Pack (Chris), Chris Seibert, and Jordan Seibert; and her great-grandchildren Brayden, Hudson, Hannah, and Cannon. She is also survived by her sisters, Bessie Neal Heath and Brenda McCoy, both of Douglassville, TX, sister-in-law Joyce Lytle Hines of Lexington, NC, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Poole Funeral Home, 1970 Eagle Drive in Woodstock, GA, on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00pm, followed by a celebration of life at 4:00pm, with Reverend Bill Burch officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MUST Ministries Cherokee, 111 Brown Industrial Pkwy in Canton, GA. Bobbie's family wishes to thank Dr. Eric Mininberg and Dr. Brion Lock for their wonderful and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.poolefuneralhome.net
