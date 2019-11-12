Betty Jane Colby Lyons, 101, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2019. Betty was born on May 3, 1918, in Minneapolis, MN, to Ella Strandberg Colby and Maurice Eugene Colby. After high school she worked for the U.S. Government in Washington, D.C. In September 1942, she joined the Navy WAVES as a Radioman 3rd Class stationed at San Diego, CA. She married Joseph Homer Lyons on June 1, 1943, and later she was honorably discharged from the Navy in December 1943. After World War II, she continued her career with the U.S. Government, retiring in 1981. She loved First Presbyterian Church, being a member for over fifty-five years. She enjoyed singing in the choir, travel, and volunteer activities. She received a B.A. degree in French and Music from Kennesaw State University when she was seventy-five. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Homer Lyons; her son, Paul Stuart Lyons; her brother, Alan Douglas Colby; and her sister, Evelyn Harriet Colby Widetick. She is survived by her two daughters, JoMarie Lyons, Atlanta, GA, and Rozanne Lyons Wade (David), Marietta, GA; three grandchildren, Paula Carole Lyons Pass, Alexandria, VA; Philip Andrew Wade (Edyta), Winter Park, FL; Mary Catherine Wade Feske (Andrew), Marietta, GA; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Special recognition and appreciation is extended to the long-term caregivers Tomeka Hardnett, Liveta Jones, Yvonne Jackson, and Delores Williams. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 14. 2019 in the Sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, GA. The family will receive guests for one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will follow immediately at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Music Department of First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, GA.
