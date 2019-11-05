Carol Anne Lyon transitioned to heaven Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after a brave, valiant fight against cancer. She was born on July 4, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia to Richard and Elsie Lyon. She was preceded in death by both parents, grandparents and cousins. Carol was a proud "Buckhead Native" and graduated from North Fulton High School then received a bachelor's degree from The University of West Georgia. She was employed by Merritt and McKenzie Insurance for over 30 years where she was an Account Manager. Carol loved people, sharing her bright smile, encouragement, and positive outlook. Her compassionate soul blessed all. She loved her cats and gardening. There is a Celebration of Life Memorial at Austell Presbyterian Church located at 5895 Love Street, Austell, Ga. On Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Loving Arms Cancer Outreach Lovingarms.support or the Love Garden at Austell Presbyterian Church.
