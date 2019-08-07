William "Bill" Ray Lynch Sr. (Weldon) 83 of Dallas GA and formerly Acworth, GA passed away on August 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Funeral and Visitations will be held at Georgia Funeral Care in Acworth. Visitation will be on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on Friday August 9, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Kennesaw. Bill was born in Monticello, GA on February 26, 1936. He attended Campbell High School in Smyrna. Bill retired from Lockheed Martin in 1998 after 43 years of service. He was a Volunteer Fireman for Allatoona Fire Department in Bartow County for 23 years. He owned S&S Boat Repair & Movers for 5 years. He was a Mason at the Nelms Lodge 323 F&AM in Smyrna for 60 years. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary E. Lynch, his son Ray Lynch and his wife Kate, his son Darrel Lynch and his wife Robin, his daughter Michelle Frederick and her husband Buddy. Five Grandsons Jayson Frederick, Cary Lynch, Nathaniel Lynch, Bill Lynch and Billy Lynch and 11 Great Grandchildren. A sister Ann Sparks. Bill is preceded in death by his mother Rose E. Weldon and father Edwin Cary Lynch. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
