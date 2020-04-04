Thomas Edward "Tom or CC" Lyle, 67, formerly of Mableton and Austell, died on April 3, 2020, at his home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after a lengthy illness. He was born on February 10, 1953, in Great Lakes, Illinois, to James Edward Lyle and Charlotte Marie (nee Schmitz) Lyle. Tom attended elementary school in Norfolk, VA; Port Lyautey, Morocco and Rota, Spain. He graduated in 1970 from South Cobb High School in Austell, GA, and then attended West Georgia College in Carrollton, GA, for three years. In 1973, he began working for Southern Bell as a repairman. After thirty years with the same company, he retired from Bell South on April 9, 2003, at the age of fifty. Tom had a special interest in the history of the Civil War. He was a member of the Sons of Confederacy, enjoyed metal-detecting for Civil War artifacts in local battlefields, and co-authored two books about the Civil War with his co-worker and friend, Larry Blair, of Marietta, GA. Tom was also a genealogist. He researched and compiled all of the information used as a reference by many genealogists titled "The Lyles of North Georgia." Preceding him in death are his parents and wife of thirty-four years, Bonita J 'Bonnie' (nee Mutzko) Lyle. Surviving him: daughter, Debbie Lyle Walters of Middletown, NJ; two brothers, Terry L Lyle of Woodstock, GA and Lawrence A Lyle of Douglasville, GA; sister, Sandy Lyle Rakestraw of Canton, GA; step-son, James J 'Jay' Rowlenson of Ringgold, GA; two grandchildren, Etta Charlotte Walters and Archer Nash 'Archie' Walters of Middletown, NJ; and a very good friend for 55 years, Jerry Aboussleman of Lawrenceville, GA. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a private graveside service will be held with family and a few friends at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, in Marietta, GA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.