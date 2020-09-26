Gertrude Bell Luria, age 100, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, GA with Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Interment will be held at Duffy Cemetery in Sutton, WV. She is preceded in death by her husband Sidney Luria, brothers Harry Kelly, Henry Nussear and John Nussear and sister Rita Nussear. Mrs. Luria was a native of West Virginia and lived in Marietta, GA since 2011. She was a member of Calvary Chapel Church in W.V. and attended Macland Baptist Church in Powder Springs, GA. She loved gardening, canning, baking, crocheting and traveling. Survivors include: daughter: Juanita J. Hollar of Marietta, GA; two grandchildren: Mark E. Hollar and Stephanie Kay Sekkat; five great-grandchildren: Brandon Hollar, Joshua Hollar, Eric Hollar, Zack Sekkat and Kayla Sekkat; four great-great-grandchildren: Gavin, Hudson, Isaac and Asher Hollar. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Gertrude Luria as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.