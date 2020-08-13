William B. "W.B." Lunsford, 77, passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020. W.B. was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was married for 43 years to Ann M. Leachman Lunsford until her passing on August 19, 2007. W.B. is also preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Kelly Elaine Bingaman; sisters, Frances Scroggins, Ann Graves; brother, Thomas Branum Lunsford. He is survived by, his son, William Lunsford; daughter, Kimberly Elizabeth Brown; grandsons, Carter Evan Brown, Mitchell Robert Brown, and Andrew Bailey Bingaman; Granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Bingaman; great grandson Finnley Gene Doll; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. W.B. served in the military for 3 years and worked at the Marietta Police Department for 35 years where he obtained award for officer of the year and retired at the rank of Lieutenant. He was well known for his training at the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy. There he specialized in gun safety and the shooting range. His name badge is in the Marietta Police Department Museum for being the 1st at the rank of Corporal for the Marietta Police Department. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 19 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Marietta Funeral Home. A Private funeral service will be held on August 20. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
