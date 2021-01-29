Today we mourn the loss of Bill Lumpkin who was an artist of subtlety...patient and kind and always able to find the humorous angle in life's curveballs. To Bill, nothing mattered more than his God, his Family, and his country. William "Bill" Beverly Lumpkin Jr. , age 77, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, of natural causes on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born in Macon, Georgia on October 13, 1943 to William "Skeet" B. Lumpkin Sr. and Marguerite "Dolly" Wollam Lumpkin. Mr. Lumpkin graduated from Lanier High School in Macon, received a Bachelor of Arts from Mercer University, was a member of the Kappa Alpha Greek Fraternity, and he earned an MBA from Georgia State University. He was a member of The National Guard, had a wonderful business career, and retired from Lumpkin Industries, a business he built from the ground up which is still being run by his son, Wil. He loved spending time with his family, and will be joining his mother and father, and his sister, Suzanne McGlamory. Bill is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Patricia "Tish" Johnston Lumpkin, their three children, William Beverly Lumpkin III his wife Bonnie, Michael Shane Lumpkin & his wife Christin, and Heather Lumpkin Rogers & her husband Tim. He is also survived by three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, and his sister, Lisa Minick. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. His ashes will be interned at Sandy Springs Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Bill requested donations be made to Wounded Warrior. You may go online to H. M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel to offer condolences and celebrate Bill's life. You may also go online to the Bill Lumpkin Tribute Page https://www.facebook.com/bill.lumpkin.50 to offer condolences and celebrate Bill's life.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.