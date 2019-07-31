William James (Bud) Lueth Sr was born 1-31-1924 in Sparta, IL. He was the son of Herman Carl Lueth and Hester Honney Lueth. He was preceded in death by his son, William James Lueth Jr, granddaughter Melissa Biddy, his parents, 7 brothers, and 5 sisters. He served his country in WWII in France and England as a member of the Army Air Corps. Mr. Lueth was retired from General Motors and from Sandwell Engineering. Mr. Lueth is survived by his wife of seventy years, Martha Emily Lueth, his daughters Joyce Neemann, Marsha Sumner (Wallace), Hester H. (Tiny) McMillan (Bill), Barbara Brookshire (Mike), and his son George T. Lueth, 9 Grandchildren, and numerous Great Grandchildren. Mr. Lueth was a member of Eastland Heights Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. The family will receive visitors at Eastland Heights Baptist Church at 1:00pm on Friday, August 2nd. A memorial Service will follow visitation at 2:00p.m. Rev. Keith Allen and Hugh Roberts will be officiating. An interment service will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at 1:00 on Wednesday, August 7th.
