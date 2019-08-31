Margaret (Peggy) Theresa Luckie (87) passed away on August 24, 2019 after a short illness at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain, Marietta GA. Peggy was born in Manhattan, NY on May 6, 1932 to Catherine and Richard Lee. Peggy attended the Catholic grammar school Ascension and St. Michael Academy High School in New York City. Peggy lived and played on the streets of mid-town Manhattan into her early 20's. Despite the rigors of growing up in the confines of a strict Irish-Catholic depression era household, she managed her fair share of fun filled adventures with her many friends. Eventually, she met and married her one true love, Joseph (Joe) Vincent Luckie. Once married, Joe and Peggy moved to the Bronx and focused on raising their three sons, Joseph Richard, Terrence James, and Richard Sean. Raising three sons in the 1970's Bronx was no small feat. Peg made sure the "boys" spent as little time on the "corner" and focused more on school and sports. Job well done Mom! All this, while her husband pursued his career at IBM and earned a college degree at night from Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. If this wasn't enough, Peggy also managed to join the workforce landing a job at Manhattan College in the Bronx, NY. For years Peggy was a valued member of the school's registrar's office, guiding many students through the intricacies of college life. The family eventually moved to Dobbs Ferry, NY for a few short years. Although a lifelong true-blue New Yorker, in 1978 as Joe continued advancing his career at IBM, Peggy and Joe transferred to Marietta, Georgia with two of their three sons. Their time together in Georgia was cut short tragically when Joe suffered a fatal heart attack in 1984. However, Peggy decided to stay in Georgia where she continued to work at the advertising company BDA/BBDO and stay involved with her sons' families. Peggy stayed busy in Marietta, working full time, enjoying many social activities with friends (Maureen, Angie, and Rosemary to name a few), vacationing in Destin with family, and becoming involved with multiple church groups. After retiring from BDA/BBDO, she continued her active life style and staying involved with the many aforementioned activities. Peggy was especially devoted to the offerings at St. Ann's Church. Above all, Peggy loved her family and friends. From New York to Georgia, few would ever forget meeting her. Peggy Luckie, you will surely be missed! Survived by sons Joseph (Karen), Terrence (Lori), Richard (Jennifer), grandchildren Megan (Brian) Hartman, Shannon (Brian) Houghton, Joseph, Sean (Austen), Amanda, Anna, Ryan, Michael, Kristina (Chris) Spain, Emily (Trevor) Lewis, great grandchildren Payton Houghton, Adalynn Houghton, Caroline Hartman, Avery Rice, Baylee Warren. Predeceased by husband Joseph Vincent Luckie, brother Michael Lee, parents Catherine and Richard Lee. Peggy chose to be cremated. A memorial service in her honor will be held Friday, September 6th at 11:00AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church located at 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta GA 30062 (770)-562-6400. A reception to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at St. Ann's Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2722 Summers St., Kennesaw GA (770)919-1458 (Svdpgeorgia.org)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.