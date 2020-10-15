Gary Lowrey, of Hermantown, MN, passed away October 10, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He is preceded in death by parents, John & Idola Lowrey; an infant daughter; brothers John & Steve and former wife, Linda. Gary is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughter Kathy (Jim) Boucher; 2 step-children Jodie (Ed) Hudak and Matthew (Emily) Soufflet; sister Dianna (Doug) Leitz and 6 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held 1pm Saturday, October 24th at Christ Lutheran Church, Marietta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atlanta Lutheran Via de Cristo.
