Mary Dorcas Love, 88, long time resident of Marietta, passed peacefully the evening of August 20, 2020. She was born in Waynesville, North Carolina. As a high school student, she doubled for Susan Hayward in "I'd Climb the Highest Mountain." She graduated from Western Carolina University where she met, Charles, the love of her life. She taught school before retiring to become the world's best stay-at-home mom. She was a faithful member of her church, serving four terms in American Samoa as a teacher/missionary. An avid golfer, she won the IBM Watson Golf Tournament. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Charles H. Love, Jr.; children April Love-Fordham (Steve) and Chuck Love (Raquel); and four grandsons: Brent Fordham, Kit Fordham, John Love, and Peter Love. The funeral will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery 950 Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM. The family will receive friends and guest between the hours of 10:30 AM- 11:30 AM.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Love as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.