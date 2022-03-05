Joseph "Howard" Longdin, Sr. (90) of Powder Springs, GA passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born to parents Harry W. & Susie K. Longdin on May 26, 1931 in Atlanta, GA. Howard graduated from North Fulton High School and then joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 613. Soon after, he enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a Sergeant during the Korean War. After leaving the military, he returned to Atlanta to rejoin IBEW L.U. 613 where he was a member until retiring in 1993. He recently received his 70 year service pin from the IBEW. Howard married Betty Louise McClure, the love of his life, on Friday the 13th of April, 1956. He always said it was the luckiest day of his life. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April 2021. Howard enjoyed working in his garden and often won many ribbons and prizes at local flower shows. He also became an excellent ballroom dancer, going on to win many dance competitions throughout the years. His love of the ballroom grew along with his large collection of dance music. He and Betty joined the Smyrna and West Cobb Senior Centers, where he began to volunteer every Monday as the DJ which he continued to do for 20+ years. Among other awards of recognition, he was named the Cobb County Senior Citizen of the Year in 2000. Along with his wife, Howard is also survived by daughter Debora (Mark) Welsh of Elberton, GA; daughter Donna (Brad) Hawkins of Smyrna, GA; son Joseph H. (Donna) Longdin, Jr. of Covington, GA; grandchildren Chris (Lisa) Longdin; Josh Longdin; Taylor Hawkins; Cory Hawkins; Mitchell Welsh; Michael Welsh; Great-grandchildren Skylar Longdin; Jackson Longdin; Cassidy Welsh and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Jett. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on March 7th at Carmichael Funeral Home, 1130 Whitlock Ave., in Marietta, GA. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on March 8th in the chapel at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. Graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on March 10th at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, 1870 The Exchange, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339.
