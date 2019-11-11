Jennia Zue "Sue" Long, 86, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 14th at 11:00 am in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Edwards and Rev. Hayward Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Long was a hard worker all of her life. She was employed by Western Auto and was a bookkeeper for Butler Tire. Everyone she met loved her, she never met a stranger. She had a "witty" sense of humor. A member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, in which, she loved to serve. She had a great voice and loved to sing. Jennia Zue "Sue" was a great cook (best turkey and dressing ever!)! She loved her family, and she will be greatly missed by them. Survived by her husband, Howard E. Long; daughters, Renee Long Mills (Berl), Denise Long Mandley (Thomas); grandchildren, Joshua B. Mills (Brittany), Jacob A. Mills (Lindsey), Jennifer Kimball, David Howard; great-grandchildren, Alexandra Howard, Grant Kimball and Lindsay Howard. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, November 13th from 6-8 pm at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Memorial donations may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church "Cemetery Fund" 1654 Bells Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
