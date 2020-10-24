Howard Long
Howard E. Long, 91, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 27th at Kennesaw Memorial Park with the Reverends Wayne Edwards and Steve Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening, October 26th, from 4-8PM at Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. Memorial donations may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church "Cemetery Fund" 1654 Bells Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. For a full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.mariettafuneralhome.org

