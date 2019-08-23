Clay Edmund Long, age 50, of Marietta, passed away on August 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred M. Long, Sr. and is survived by his mother Joyce Tebeau Long, brothers Richard (Marsha, nieces Laura, Mary, and Allison), John (Michelle, nephew Alan), Wayne (Lyda, nephews Chris, Jeremy, and Kevin), Greg (Bonnie, nephew Jason and Niece Kristi), and Fred (Kaye, niece Cecilia and nephew Ethan). He also leaves behind multiple great nieces and great nephews. Clay lived in and around Marietta his entire life. He was a member of Maple Avenue United Methodist Church and of the King Sunday School Class. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1990 and his love of the Blue Devils was legendary. Over the years, Clay took great joy in Special Olympics, bowling, Nascar, and Crimson Tide football, but was happiest being with his family. Funeral services will be held at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church on Monday August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Afterward, interment will be in Kennesaw Memorial Park. The family will welcome friends at Mayes Ward Funeral Home on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 63 Maple Avenue, Marietta, GA 30064.
