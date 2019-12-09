Lois "Frances" Loner, affectionately known as MawMaw, age 86 of Mableton, born July 23, 1933, passed away December 8, 2019. Frances was a long-time member of Zion View Baptist Church in Austell. Her passion was caring for her family and the light of her life was getting to spend time with them. She will be remembered as a Godly woman who loved her Lord and Savior. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, William Felton "Coot" Carson and Evie Carson; her husband of 55 years, Herbert Thomas Loner; and siblings, William, Roland, Dot, Hazel, Ralph, and twin brother, Frank. She is survived by her children, Gary (Sandra) Loner of Mableton, and Janet (Tommy) Green of Douglasville; grandchildren, Tommy, Julie, Jennifer, Nick, and Bryan; and great-grandchildren, Zach, Ally, Avery, Sophie, Carter, Eli, and Elliana. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2:00 PM at Zion View Baptist Church in Austell with Pastor Steve Arrowood and Pastor Terry Elsner officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.
