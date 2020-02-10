Karen B. Lobb, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 76 at Shenandoah Senior Living in Front Royal, VA. Karen was born on July 16, 1943 in Akron, OH to Albert Wayne Browning and Merlene Elizabeth Jones. She grew up as the second eldest of eight children in Philippi, WV. She graduated from Philippi High School class of 1961 and soon moved to Washington D.C to work as an administrative assistant. Karen had many skills (seamstress), hobbies (antiques) jobs (teacher's aide, supervisor, seamstress) throughout the years and lived in many states; Maine, Missouri, California, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. She often referred to herself as 'a jack of all trades and master of none'. Karen is survived by her four children: William H. Marsden, Jessica M. Arnold, Lesley A. Lowery, Granger A. Lobb; her ten grandchildren; Melissa, Lauren, Clayton, Joshua, Jordan, Ethan, and sisters Janice Browning-Campanaro, Jeanie Bulka; and brother Tim Snider. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Merlene Browning; her sister, Terry Graham; and her brothers, Ray Snider, Monte Snider, and Lloyd Snider. The family is will be having a private ceremony and is grateful for the condolences, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. https://hdsa.org. Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
