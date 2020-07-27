Martha Louise Little, age 85 of Canton, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 11am at Copper Ridge Memorial Gardens in Blue Ridge. She is survived by: Niece - Anne Harwell of Ball Ground Several nieces and nephews also survive. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Little family.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Little as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.