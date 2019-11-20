Edward Earl Little, age 91 of Marietta, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Mr. Little was born the son of Homer Jack and Mattie Pearl (Dean) Little, November 26, 1927, and was raised in the Mill Village area of North Canton, GA, along with seven siblings. In 1952, he married Laura Victoria Cowart and was married to her for over forty-one years before she passed away in 1993. They are the parents of three children and the grandparents of seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mr. Little was previously a member of the North Canton Baptist Church and is currently a member of Milford Baptist Church. On January 2, 1946, he entered the United States Army and served in the 2nd Artillery Division, Headquarters Battery, 12th Field Artillery Battalion during World War II era. He was an Aid and Chauffer for Brigadier General, Commander Henry J.D. Myers. While serving, he was also selected as Soldier of the Day based on Military Appearance, Bearing and Knowledge and received a "Good Conduct Medal", World War II Victory Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and National Defense Service Medal. After serving in the United States Army, Mr. Little served as Commander of the D.A.V., Chapter #6 and was District Commander of Northwest Georgia. Upon Mr. Little's discharge from the United States Army, he returned to Marietta, GA where he was employed by Lockheed-Martin for 35 years until his retirement in 1987. Mr. Little held several classifications during his employment at Lockheed-Martin and received fifteen "Buck Hunter" awards and six commendations for outstanding performance. While he was in management at Lockheed Martin, he was selected by the Lockheed-Martin Management Club for several "Booster of the Month" awards and a "Booster of the Year "award in 1981. While serving as President of the Lockheed-Martin Glerc Recreation Club (G.L.E.R.C.) the club was selected as 'Outstanding Club for Literary Quality". Mr. Little also served as President of the International Association of Machinists Lodge 1970 in addition to numerous committees, including the "Buck of the Month" committee. He was also a member of the "National Management Association", Lockheed Georgia Chapter. Mr. Little served as a Scout Master of Cobb County Troop 281, Boy Scouts of America for eight years. He was also a member of the Masonic Order for many years, having achieved the ranks of Master Mason and Scottish Rite 32nd degree with Lodge 33 of Marietta, GA. He was also a member of the Masonic Memorial Club, Kennestone Mountain Shriners Club and Marietta Lost Mountain Golden K Kiwanis Club. Mr. Little is survived by a daughter Laura DeAnn Rhodes of Cartersville, GA; sons Ricky Edward Little of Dallas, GA and Ronald Earl Little of Powder Springs, GA; brother Hansel (Snookum) Little, five grandchildren , Carrie Birchfield, Courtney Lamberth, Ashley Smith, Dylan McGlon, Jacob McGlon; 5 great grandchildren Erik Anthony Galvin, Averee Rose Galvin, Kayla Grace Little, Addison Leigh Birchfield, and Kendel Ruth Birchfield. He is preceded in death by a grandsons Mason Vincent McGlon and Josh Little; sister Jessie Holcomb and brothers "Junior" Homer Little, Elmer Clyde "Ace" Little, S.G. Little, Billy Jack "Bo" Little and Lamar Little. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. Funeral service will be 11 AM Friday, November 22 the funeral home. (1130 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, GA) Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Sunshine program for children, 1850 Clairmont Rd. Decatur, GA 30033-3405 or the American Cancer Society, 3380 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, Ste 200 Kennesaw, GA 30144.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
11:00AM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
