Adams DeLeon 'AD' Little, JR, 87, died at his home on Tuesday July 23rd. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Marietta. The family will greet friends immediately following the service AD was born in Marietta, July 7, 1932, to Aimee Dunwoody Glover Little and Adams DeLeon Little, SR. He graduated from Marietta High School where he lettered in football and track, also elected to Mr. MHS his senior year. AD earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Troup 131. He went to attend Georgia Tech and received a BS degree in Industrial Management and was named to the Deans list. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and has been season ticket holder for over 60 years. AD proudly served in the Korean Conflict as LTJG in the US Navy amphibious forces. Later he received a LLB degree from Woodrow Wilson College of Law. Upon the death of his father, AD joined A. D. Little Insurance Agency. He was active on a part time basis and was a member of The American Institute of Property and Liability Underwriters (CPCU) He became a real estate broker and developer for over 30 years. With partners, he developed Oakton, Greymont and the Oaks subdivisions. AD was president of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the 1st Cobb 100 Development Committee. Since 1955, he was a member of the Marietta Country Club, and a member of Marietta Kiwanis Club where he held many positions including director and officer. He also served as a director for several financial institutions including Marietta Federal and First Union Bank. He was a member of the Marietta Schools Foundation and Marietta Schools Alumni Society and the Georgia Tech Founders Council. AD Served as a Deacon, Associate Clerk, Elder, and Trustee of First of First Presbyterian Church Additionally, he was a member of the Presbyterian Homes Advisory Council. AD is predeceased by his Father, Mother, Sister Caroline Witcher, Brother Wilder Glover Little, his wife of 60 years Sybil Kendall Little. He is survived by Adams DeLeon 'De' Little, III and Katherine Kendall Little, grandchildren, Adams DeLeon Little, IV and Adeline Elizabeth Little. Also, several Nieces and Nephews. Contributions can be made in loving memory of AD to Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, 2000 East West Connector, Austell, GA 30106
