Mrs. Edna "Susy" Lingerfelt, age 69, of Marietta, passed away December 5, 2019. She was a member of East Cobb United Methodist Church, Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Ladies Oriental Shrine, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Lifetime member of Rainbow Girls, where she was a Past Mother Advisor and Mableton Moose Lodge. Susy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Lingerfelt; sons, Robert Byers, III, Kenneth Lingerfelt; sister, Kim Arflin; brothers, Kent Gruenwald, Bart Gruenwald; 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences and contribution information may be found at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
