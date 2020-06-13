Rodney Wayne Lindsey, age 51 of Smyrna passed away June 13, 2020. Rodney enjoyed drawing, playing video games, and was an avid Batman fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Donnie Lindsey. Rodney is survived by his mother, Jane Lindsey; sister, Kim (Cary) Norwood; uncle, Jimmy (Diane) Kalb; niece, Brittany (Mitch) Young; niece, Amanda (Caleb) Butler; nephew, Nicholas Norwood and several cousins. Funeral Services will be held Thursday 3:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Rodney's name to the Cobb Humane Society at www.humanecobb.com/ways-to-give/donate/
