Preston L. (Slug) Lindsey was born March 8, 1937, in Atlanta, Georgia. He transitioned to his heavenly home on August 31, 2019, in Marietta, Georgia at the age of 82. Slug graduated from West Fulton High School in 1956. While at West Fulton, he played baseball, football, and ran track. After graduation from high school, Slug joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Kitzingen in (then) West Germany from 1957 to 1959. Upon his return from Germany, Slug worked for over 42 years in many offices throughout the Atlanta area for Southern Bell/BellSouth/AT&T. After retirement in 1999, he enjoyed umpiring for West Cobb Girls Softball at Lost Mountain Park for many years. A devoted follower of Jesus Christ, Slug was an active member at several churches throughout his life including First Baptist Chattahoochee, Roswell Street Baptist, Keystone Church, First Baptist Marietta, and First Baptist Smyrna where he served as deacon chairman several times. Slug was an avid reader and his favorite book was the Bible which he studied faithfully. In addition to the Bible, he also enjoyed reading books written by his favorite author, Chuck Swindall. Slug spent his spare time woodworking, gardening, traveling, watching Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles, and most of all, spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Herbert Lindsey and Willene Collett Lindsey of Atlanta. Slug dearly loved and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda West Lindsey of Marietta GA, his daughters Mandy & Phillip Allen and Allison & Randy Rhodes, all of Marietta GA and his grand-daughters Olivia & Alex Raybuck of Acworth GA and Meredith Rhodes of Gainesville GA. Slug was eagerly anticipating his first great-grandson, "Baby Raybuck," in January 2020. He also loved his extended family including sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. A short military burial service will take place at 10:30 am Thursday, September 5 at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. (Please arrive at the front gates no later than 10:15 am.) Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, September 5, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna and Friday, September 6, at 9:30 am in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church, Smyrna GA. A Celebration of Life service led by Dr. Jeff Pennington and Dr. James (Greg) Merritt will be held in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church, Smyrna GA at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to First Baptist Smyrna - Debt Retirement Fund, or to the charitable or missions organization of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.