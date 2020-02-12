Terry Eugene Lewis, a resident of Smyrna Georgia, died peacefully February 1, 2020 from congestive heart failure. He was 77 years old. Terry was born May 21, 1942 in Pensacola Florida and graduated from Escambia High School in 1960. He is a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and served on the USS Jamestown. He was discharged December 18, 1969. Following his military service, he worked as an auditor for Munford, Inc. at Magic Market Convenience stores for 14 years in Pensacola then in Atlanta, Georgia, where he moved in 1978. Terry met the love of his life, David Lester, in 1990. They lived together in Atlanta, then moved to Smyrna, Georgia in 2000. They were married January 30, 2016. They loved to travel around the world. He was a devout Christian and a kind soul. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Northside Drive Baptist Church, located at 3100 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia In lieu of flowers, please donate time or money to Lost N Found Youth, lnfy.org for LGBTQ youth, American Lung Association or American Diabetes Association.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.