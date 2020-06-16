Charles Franklin Lewis of Marietta Ga., born 08-18-1945 to Frank and Sarah Lewis, passed away Monday 06-15-2020 of complications of a heart valve infection. Charles retired from Lockheed Marietta company after 36 years of service where he worked on several projects of note to include the F-22 Raptor and several models of the C-130 Hercules. He was a graduate of Greenleaf Community College and of Sprayberry High School. He was preceded in death by his daughter CaSondra L Massy and is survived by his son Charles M. Lewis of Homosassa, Fl. Charles had five Grandchildren: Charles M Lewis Jr., Amanda Honeycutt, Robert Honeycutt, Laura Honeycutt and Joseph Massey. Interment and graveside service will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Elizabeth, Friday June 19th at 2:00pm. Shady Grove Church - 1654 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, Ga 30066. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or The Winn Dixie Hope Lodge.
