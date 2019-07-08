Lester (Les) White, 89, of Marietta died Thursday, July 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11 in the Chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with the Rev. John Darnell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Mr. White was born in Chicago and raised in Crystal Lake, Ill., one of eight children. He studied music at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., then served in the U.S. Army before finishing his education with a degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois in Urbanna, Ill. He moved to Georgia after college and spent his career at Lockheed in Marietta as a scientific programmer and manager.
He is survived by his wife Rachel Powell White, whom he loved dearly to the end of his earthly days. He also leaves behind five children (Leslie, John, Christina, Timothy, and Eric); four grandchildren (Brittany Bartlett, Andrew White, Samantha White, and Sierra Axtell); two great-grandchildren (Anne Marie Bartlett and Reid Bartlett); and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Mr. White will be remembered for many things. He enjoyed golf, listening to classical music, and visits with relatives near and far. He read voraciously and until his passing, he read the newspaper - in print - every day. He was always up for a home-cooked meal. But mostly, he loved his wife and his family, and treasured the time he spent with them. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations may be made in Lester (Les) White's name to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
