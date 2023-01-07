Robert N. Lester, 89, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, January 6, 2023, at his home. A Funeral Service will be held in his honor on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Mayes Ward Dobbins Macland Chapel with Pastor Thomas Campbell officiating. Family will receive visitors on Monday, January 9, 2023 between the hours of 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs Georgia and again on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 between the hours of 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM . Robert will be laid to rest at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park following the service. Family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations be made in memory of Robert to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org . Robert is survived by his loving wife Linda Lester of Marietta, GA; children, Doug Lester(Michelle), Terri Arnold, and Randy Lester(Cherie); grandchildren, Megan Bennett(Tim), Brian Varnum(Chelci), Brad Varnum(Destiny), Caden Thomas, Taigen Thomas, Kody Lester, and Zachary Lester; and three great-grandsons. He is preceded in death by his son, Rodney Lester. For the full obituary please visit mayeswarddobbins.com Arrangements made under the caring guidance Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel 770-943-1511
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.