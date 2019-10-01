Mr. Paul Eugene Lee, age 93 of Powder Springs, died Monday, September 30, 2019. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Mic Knox and Freddie Knox officiating. Burial will follow in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Lee was born in Estelle, GA and was a WW II veteran, serving in the Army/Air Force. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1954 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Lee was a founding member of Cobb County Parks and Recreation Commission and served from 1965 until 1993. He was a business owner in Cobb County for 46 years and owner of Paul Lee Consulting Engineering. Mr. Lee is preceded in death by his wife Sarah Simmons Lee and son John Lee. He is survived by daughters Carolyn Knox (Freddie) and Paula Jackson (Mike); sons Mark Lee (Tara) and Steve Lee (Kim) - all of Powder Springs; daughter-in-law Diane Stuckey ; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM Thursday, October 3 at the funeral home. Carmichaelcares.com 770-424-4924
