Juno Lee, age 81 of Smyrna, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. A longtime resident of Smyrna, Mrs. Lee was a homemaker and a member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter D. Lee. Surviving are her daughters Lisa (Tony) Moon, Susan (Chad) Frederick, brother Rembert Lacy, sister Gazelle Parker, grandchildren James Holton, Britnie Holton, Jordan Frederick, great-grandchild Aiyana Holton, several nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.