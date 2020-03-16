Helen B. Lee, age 87, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 8:00 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Jeff Childers officiating. Interment will follow at 10:30 am at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. A native of South Pittsburg, TN, Mrs. Lee moved to Marietta, GA 69 years ago. A devoted Christian, she was a member of Spring Street Baptist Church in Smyrna and loved being a Pastor's wife, and listening to Gospel music. She also enjoyed doing Word Search Puzzles and being outdoors. She never met a stranger and loved everyone she met. Survivors include: Husband, Rev. Thomas Edward Lee; 3 Children, Gary (Judy) Lee, Blue Ridge, GA, Cynthia (Daniel) Smith, Douglasville, GA and Kimberly (Robert) Endicott, Dallas, GA; Sister, Chloe Ann Cofer, Marietta, GA; 13 Grandchildren, Dana, Shannon, Matthew, Justin, Chris, Haley, Nicholas, Tyler, Tanner, Bradee, Ashley, Amber and Kathleen; 9 Great Grandchildren, Brianna, Brittany, Macey, Henry, Jack, Charlotte, Jasper, Emer and Torbin; Several Nieces and Nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
8:00AM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
10:30AM
1080 Veterans Cemetery Road
Canton, GA 30114
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.