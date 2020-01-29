Pastor Gary Lee Ledford, age 62, of Atlanta, passed away January 27, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at University Baptist Church at 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 with Rev. Carl Braswell, Dr. Darrell Hayes and Bro. Raul Velaquez officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens in Acworth, Georgia with Bro. Michael Stewart officiating. He will lie in state from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at University Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Contributions can be made to University Baptist Church at 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
