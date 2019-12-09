Charles Ray Ledford, 86, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Billy Hooper and Mitch Ledford officiating. Interment will follow at 2pm at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Murphy, NC. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10th from 5pm until 8pm at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
10:00AM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
