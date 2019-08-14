Katherine Morgan Leach, 92 of Marietta, passed away on August 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11am Friday, August 16, 2019 in the chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta. Burial will be in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. She is survived by her son Ken and his wife Tamie; grandchildren, Justin Leach, Jared Leach, and Grace Leach; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Leach was preceded in death by her husband Byron and her son Steven. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11am Friday at the funeral home.
