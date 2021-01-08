Belinda "Giggy" Elsie Lawrence, formerly Belinda Burt, 69, of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away in her home on January 7, 2021 from cancer. She was continually surrounded by loving family in her final days, and even enjoyed one last "birthday party" with family joining in from North Carolina, California, and London via a video call. We know she felt the love. Belinda is survived by her loving husband, Gary Lawrence, her children, Casey, Courtney, & April, her grandchildren, Brian, Hannah, Gracie, Mila, Ellie, Lily, & Jack, and her sister, Tracie. Belinda lived with an irresistible exuberance, commanding the reigns of every moment, memory, and even the mundane in a life that galloped toward joy. Two things captivated Belinda — her people and her stories. She had her favorites of both but cherished them all. Her stories were sanctuary — where perseverance was personified. Her people are proof — that perseverance is possible. To be loved by Belinda was to be deeply admired, adorned with her wonder of you. She had a way of studying you, taking in every page of your richness. She knew that people, like stories, are never really finished. In her careful observance of each, she understood that a tale, a life revisited could offer new wisdom every time it's read. Her legacy embodies this very idea, as her loved ones will continue to grow and learn with her long after her death. Visit the Belinda Lawrence Memorial page to get more details about arrangements and to share some favorite memories: https://everloved.com/life-of/belinda-lawrence/. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA 30120 has charge of the arrangements.
