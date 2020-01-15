Thomas Robert Landry, 87, of Powder Springs, GA. passed away at his home surround by the love of his family on Monday, January 13, 2020. A Memorial Service for Thomas will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Macland Chapel at 11:00 AM Friday, January 17, 2020. A committal service will be at 1:30 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Thomas is survived by his loving wife Rose Marie (McPartlan) Landry., his three daughters Pamela Ann (Walter) Richards of Pepperell, MA., Patricia Ann Landry of Pepperell, MA., Barbara Ann (Peter) Foster of Powder Springs, GA.; his son Thomas Michael (Hugh Kennedy) Landry of Middleton, MA.; 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren,; his brother in law and beloved friend Robert Carlson of Ayer, MA.; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Florence Landry of Ayer, MA. Thomas serviced in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime resident of Pepperell MA until he moved to Powder Springs, GA 2 years ago. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Church in Pepperell, MA., Pepperell Senior Center, and Knights of Columbus. He retired from Hollingsworth and Vose in Groton, MA where he worked for over 35 years. Special thanks to the Wellstar Hospice, loving family and friends especially Lisa Maricondo who provided him with care, friendship, and dignity. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Macland Chapel.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
11:00AM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
