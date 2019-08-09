Marie Lorene Landers, age 81, of Smyrna, passed away August 8, 2019. She was born in Bremen, Georgia on November 21, 1937. Family and friends were Marie's passion and delight. She spent most of her life on adventures traveling the United States and spending extended time at Longhollow on Lake Lanier. She was an avid bowler and square dancer. She enjoyed visiting casinos, crafting through sewing, birdwatching and blessing her family with her biscuits and potato salad and homemade fried apple pies. She hosted and attended a beloved bunco group. Marie is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 62 years, Marvin "Cecil" Landers. Survivors include her son Stephen (Theresa) Landers; Daughter Debbie (Keith) Everett; Son Ken (Jeannette) Landers; Grandchildren Joshua (Abbie) Everett, Melissa (Ian) Simpson, Corey (Sarah) Landers and Traci (Jonathan) Haberer; Great-grandchildren Zoriana and Blake Haberer ; beloved neighbors Jay and Teresa Wills and a host of other relatives and friends. Family, friends and others whose life Marie touched are invited to the Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, August 11th from 5-7PM and Monday August 12th at 11AM for a service in remembrance of her beautiful life. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.