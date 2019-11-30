Lorene Mulkey Lance, age 92, of Marietta, Georgia passed away November 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, GA. Interment will follow at County Line United Methodist Church Cemetery in Acworth, Georgia. Mrs. Lance was born in Alabama, raised in Cherokee and Cobb County. Lorene managed the bakery at Rich's Department Store for many years until she retired. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
12:00PM-2:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
2:00PM-3:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
