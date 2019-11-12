Jackson Allen Lancaster, 45, of Kennesaw, passed away Sunday November 10th, 2019. Jack was born on September 25th, 1974 in Tucker, GA, to Allen and Sue Lancaster. Jack was a graduate of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and Mercer Law School in Macon, GA. His law practice was located in Canton, GA. He was a loving husband to his wife Hollis. An avid fan of college basketball, Jack especially followed the Cavaliers at his alma mater UVA. Additionally, he followed the Atlanta Braves and enjoyed history, traveling, hunting, fishing and spending time with their rescue basset hounds. He is survived by his wife, Hollis Lancaster; his parents Allen and Sue Lancaster; his sister Emily Moore and her husband Scott and son Grant; and brother Andrew Lancaster. Memorial service will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, GA at 3:00 p.m. Saturday November 16th, 2019. Visitation will follow service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Basset Hound Rescue of GA (BHRG.org) and the French Huguenot Church in Charleston, S.C. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
